Derry City sign Bakayoko and Lupano for 2020 campaign

Danny Lupano joins Derry City on a six-month loan deal from Hull City

Derry City have strengthened their squad for the League of Ireland Premier Division season by signing Ivory Coast-born midfielder Moussa Bakayoko and Belgian centre-back Danny Lupano.

Bakayoko, 23, has been training with the Brandywell club for a number of weeks and featured in pre-season games against Finn Harps and Institute.

He has played club football in the Ivory Coast, Morocco and Armenia and has agreed a one-year deal with Derry.

Lupano joins on a six-month loan deal.

The 19-year-old has been part of Hull City's Under-23 development squad since joining the Tigers from Birmingham City in the summer of 2019 and will provide competition for Ally Gilchrist and Eoin Toal in the central defensive positions.

Derry City manager Declan Devine has also signed Norwegian striker Tim Nilsen, Cork defender Colm Horgan, Cork midfielder Conor McCormack and ex-St Pat's Athletic midfielder Conor Clifford.

The Candystripes kick off their 2020 season away to champions Dundalk on 14 February, with the first home game against Finn Harps at the Brandywell seven days later.