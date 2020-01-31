Angelino joins RB Leipzig from Manchester City on loan until end of season

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Angelino
Angelino was previously on Manchester City's books from 2014-2018 but didn't make a Premier League appearance

RB Leipzig have signed Manchester City left-back Angelino on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old Spaniard joined the Premier League champions for a second time in July 2019, making 12 appearances in all competitions for City this season.

Bundesliga leaders Leipzig have the option to buy Angelino at the end of his loan for 30m euros (£25.2m).

City paid £5.3m to buy him from PSV Eindhoven last summer.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you