Jonas Lossl & Chris Willock: Huddersfield sign Everton keeper & Benfica forward

Huddersfield Town have signed Everton goalkeeper Jonas Lossl and Benfica forward Chris Willock on loan until the end of the season.

Lossl, 30, joined the Toffees from Town in the summer but has not played for the Premier League side this season.

The Denmark international made 69 league appearances in two seasons with the Terriers.

Willock, 22, spent the first half of the season on loan at West Brom but never featured for the Baggies.

