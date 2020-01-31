Jacob Ramsey: Doncaster Rovers sign Aston Villa midfielder on loan

From the section

Jacob Ramsey has made three appearances for Aston Villa

Doncaster Rovers have signed Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey on loan until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old has also signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal with the Premier League side.

Ramsey made his professional debut for Villa against West Brom, then managed by Doncaster boss Darren Moore, in February 2019.

He could make his debut for Rovers in Saturday's League One trip to Fleetwood.

