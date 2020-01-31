Alvaro Gimenez: Birmingham City striker joins Spanish side Cadiz on loan

Alvaro Gimenez most recently scored for Birmingham in their 3-2 win against Reading on 7 December

Birmingham City striker Alvaro Gimenez has returned to Spain to join Segunda Division side Cadiz on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old joined Blues from Almeria on a three-year deal last August and has made 25 appearances.

Gimenez, who has scored three goals this season, joins Cadiz with a view to a permanent move to the club.

Cadiz are currently top of the second tier of Spanish football with just over half of the season played.

