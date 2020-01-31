Josh Koroma: Rotherham United bring in Huddersfield striker on loan

Josh Koroma scored 20 goals in 97 appearances for Leyton Orient before joining Huddersfield

League One leaders Rotherham United have signed forward Josh Koroma on loan from Championship side Huddersfield Town until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has made nine first-team appearances for the Terriers this term, including seven in the league.

Koroma started his career at Leyton Orient, for whom he played 97 games.

He helped the O's win promotion back to the English Football League in 2018-19 before joining Huddersfield on a three-year contract in June 2019.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.