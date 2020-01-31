Stevenage: Ben Folami and Canice Carroll join League Two strugglers

Ben Folami's only start for Ipswich came in a 4-0 win over Reading in April 2018

Ipswich striker Ben Folami and Brentford midfielder Canice Carroll have joined League Two's bottom club Stevenage until the end of the season.

Australian Folami, 20, who has joined Stevenage on loan, has played four league games for third-tier side Ipswich since joining in 2017.

He has been capped at under-23 level.

Carroll, 21, who has signed a permanent deal, has not played for the Bees' first team but has league experience with Oxford, Swindon and Carlisle.

Stevenage are bottom of the table and four points from safety having won just three league matches this season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.