Harold Moukoudi: Middlesbrough sign Cameroon defender from Saint-Etienne on loan

Harold Moukoudi played against Middlesbrough in a pre-season friendly last July

Middlesbrough have signed Cameroon centre-back Harold Moukoudi on loan until the end of the season from French top-flight side Saint-Etienne.

The 22-year-old French-born defender made his Cameroon debut in October.

He previously played youth international football for France and helped Saint-Etienne finish fourth in Ligue 1 last season.

Moukoudi has played 14 times this season including three games in the Europa League.

"He's a player we've been keeping an eye on and it's a real coup that we've been able to bring him here," Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate told the club website.

"He's a unit of a defender, a real big, strong lad, and he's a quality player. He's still young, but he has plenty of experience, having played in the top division in France, in the Europa League, and also for Cameroon.

"He'll be a very important addition to our squad and will really increase the competition we have for places."

