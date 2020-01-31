Alan Sheehan: Luton Town captain leaves Championship club as free agent

Alan Sheehan captained Luton Town in their successive promotions from League Two to the Championship

Luton captain Alan Sheehan has reached an agreement on the final six months of his deal and been released as a free agent by the Championship strugglers.

The 33-year-old former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international twice skippered the Hatters to promotion.

But he has lost his place this season since Graeme Jones became boss and has made just two league starts.

His final appearance came in the 4-0 FA Cup third-round defeat at Bournemouth, when he missed a penalty.

Sheehan was previous Luton boss Nathan Jones' first signing when he arrived, initially on loan, from Bradford City in January 2016.

Since then, he has made 135 appearances, taking his career tally to 426 games with Leicester City, Mansfield Town, Leeds United, Crewe Alexandra, Oldham, Athletic, Swindon Town, Notts County, Bradford, Peterborough and the Hatters.

'A bit of old school in him'

Sheehan leaves a Luton side bottom of the Championship and six points from safety.

"Alan has been a top professional from the minute I came here. He was injured at the time, but I could see the pride he had in himself and his performance and his career," Luton boss Jones told the Hatters club website.

"I don't think I've had Alan Sheehan in the prime of his career, and even Alan will admit that. But what I have learned over the last few months is that he's a leader, a fighter, a winner who has had a huge influence over this football club.

"Me and him have got a fantastic relationship - very honest, very straight and I'll miss him because he's a really good, strong character. There's a bit of old school in him, and he is welcome back at this football club any time he chooses."