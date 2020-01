Ronald Hernandez: Aberdeen sign Venezuela right-back

Aberdeen have signed Venezuela right-back Ronald Hernandez on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The 22-year-old moves to Pittodrie from Norwegian top-flight club Stabaek for an undisclosed fee.

Hernandez will be available to make his debut against Rangers on Saturday, subject to international clearance.

The 15-cap defender is Aberdeen's fourth January signing and "everyone is excited about his potential," says manager Derek McInnes.

