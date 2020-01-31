Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Media playback is not supported on this device Sportscene Predictor: Thommo v Stephen Gallacher

Rangers will attempt to move within two points of leaders Celtic when they welcome Aberdeen to Ibrox in the pick of the weekend's full Scottish Premiership card.

At the other end of the table, bottom club Hearts can climb above Hamilton Academical - who host Celtic in the sole Sunday fixture - with a point at St Johnstone.

Two in-form top-six sides collide at Fir Park as Motherwell face Livingston. Kilmarnock bid to end their seven-game losing streak at home to Ross County, and third-bottom St Mirren visit Hibernian.

Catch up with the team news and statistics for all six of the fixtures and choose your team's preferred XI.

Rangers v Aberdeen (15:00)

Steven Gerrard could give a debut to new loan signings Ianis Hagi and Florian Kamberi, but Jermain Defoe faces five weeks out with a calf injury.

Venezuela right-back Ronald Hernandez is in the Aberdeen squad after his deadline-day arrival from Stabaek.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "I still think we can go through the gears and improve and get more in our rhythm and get closer to our best - and we are going to have to."

Aberdeen assistant manager Tony Docherty: "The criticism [of Derek McInnes] can be an added motivation. It makes all of the players and the staff driven because it is something that should not be directed at such a good manager."

Did you know? Rangers have only lost one of their last 10 league games against Aberdeen (W6 D3), although this defeat did come at Ibrox in December 2018 (0-1).

Hibernian v St Mirren (15:00)

Paul McGinn is set to face his former club after moving from Paisley, while fellow new loan signings Marc McNulty and Greg Docherty could also feature for Hibs. David Gray returns from illness.

St Mirren add new recruits Lee Hodson and Alex Jakubiak to their squad.

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross: "We had a real tough game against St Mirren at their place and their defensive record is very impressive."

St Mirren full-back Lee Hodson: "I'm delighted to be back here at a club where I enjoyed my football last season. It was a no-brainer when I found out there was an opportunity to come back."

Did you know? St Mirren have only picked up four points from 33 in the Scottish Premiership this season (P11 W1 D1 L9), fewer than any other side in the division.

Kilmarnock v Ross County (15:00)

Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer could hand a debut to Kirk Broadfoot after his return from St Mirren.

Ross County have no fresh injury problems.

Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer: "I don't feel we're too far off the mark. Hopefully things will turn against County."

Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell: "At times against Celtic and Rangers our shape against the ball was terrific - that wouldn't happen if the players weren't pulling in the same direction."

Did you know? Kilmarnock have lost their last seven league matches, with Alex Dyer the first manager to lose his first five Scottish Premiership matches since Tommy Craig with St Mirren in September 2014.

Livingston v Motherwell (15:00)

Livingston striker Dolly Menga has been recalled from a loan spell but won't start back until next week. Ryan Schofield sits out with a thigh injury.

Motherwell welcome back Christopher Long and Jermaine Hylton after the attacking pair missed last weekend's goalless draw against Hibs.

Livingston manager Gary Holt: "It's two very good teams and it's a game we're looking forward to."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "They have won five in a row at home. We've won five in a row away from home. So it has the makings of a very good game."

Did you know? Lyndon Dykes has been directly involved in six of Livingston's last 11 league goals (four goals, two assists).

St Johnstone v Hearts (15:00)

St Johnstone could hand a debut to Matt Butcher, but fellow loan signing Isaiah Jones won't arrive from Middlesbrough until next week. Anthony Ralston returns after missing the defeat by parent club Celtic.

Hearts could bring in German midfielder Marcel Langer after signing the 22-year-old from Schalke. Aaron Hickey (groin) remains out and Michael Smith is an injury doubt.

St Johnstone forward Callum Hendry: "I've been wanting to get the new contract over the line for a while. Hopefully now I can get a run of games and try to nail down my starting place."

Hearts midfielder Marcel Langer: "I like adventures. It's a new country, a new city and a new language. I'm looking forward to it."

Did you know? Hearts are winless in their last 12 away games at St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership (D5 L7) since a 2-0 victory in November 2010 under Jim Jefferies.

Hamilton Academical v Celtic (12:30) (Sunday)

David Templeton goes straight into the Hamilton squad after his return from Burton Albion. Accies had seven first-team players injured for last week's defeat by Livingston but boss Brian Rice is hopeful at least a couple will be available.

Winger Mikey Johnston drops out for Celtic after suffering a knee injury against St Johnstone, while defender Jozo Simunovic is likely to be rested.

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice: "We were unrecognisable for large spells against Livi. It was a bad day for us, yes we lost poor goals, but we can't dwell on that and we won't."

Celtic winger James Forrest: "I think it was one of the best 45 minutes of the season [the 3-0 midweek win at St Johnstone] and with a different formation as well, which is good."

Did you know? Celtic's Leigh Griffiths has scored nine goals in his last 11 league appearances against Hamilton, despite only starting six of those matches.