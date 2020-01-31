Jordan Graham: Gillingham sign Wolves winger on loan

Jordan Graham's most recent appearance for Wolves' first team came in the League Cup at Southampton in August 2017

League One side Gillingham have signed Wolves winger Jordan Graham on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has played twice for Wolves under-23s this season in the Leasing.com Trophy and played against the Gills last season while on loan with Oxford United.

The ex-Aston Villa youth player has also had loan spells at Ipswich, Fulham and Bradford.

"Jordan is a player who gives our squad great balance," said boss Steve Evans.

"This lad can really play. If he wants it badly enough he can become one of the best signings of all the transfer deadline day movers today in League One."

