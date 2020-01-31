Irish Cup 'a welcome break' from league - Warrenpoint Town boss Gray

Alan O'Sullivan (centre) has been a key figure for Warrenpoint Town this season

Irish Cup sixth round Date: Saturday, 1 February Coverage: Live commentary on Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster. Live text commentary, in-game goals and highlights on the BBC Sport website

Warrenpoint Town manager Barry Gray says Saturday's Irish Cup sixth round tie with Ballymena United represents "a welcome break from the league".

Point go into the game at Milltown on the back of a last-gasp 2-1 win over Carrick Rangers which lifted them off the bottom of the Premiership table.

"It's been intense for us but the win over Carrick sends us into the Irish Cup game in good spirits," said Gray.

"Whatever happens or doesn't happen, by 5pm you can leave it behind you."

"It'll be a welcome break for the players and for the management team and we'll look forward to it," added the Point boss.

In the day's only other top-flight encounter holders Crusaders travel to Taylor's Avenue to play Carrick Rangers.

"Carrick have been the surprise package this season - they're very good at home, have a super manager and are very well set up," said Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter.

"We need to be on the money and if we need to freshen up with one or two different faces we'll do that," added the Crues boss, who could hand a debut to defender Cameron Dummigan, signed on loan from Dundalk until the end of the season.

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin and Coleraine counterpart Oran Kearney have both hinted they will make changes as they prepare to host Rathfriland Rangers and Banbridge Town respectively.

"We don't have a big squad but we have a couple of young lads who have been on the bench but I would have no fear throwing in from the start," explained Kearney.

"It's not an XI that gets you through the season, it's a squad, so we need to use all aspects of it," he added.

'Maybe it's time to rotate' - McLaughlin

Cliftonville's league title challenge has faltered somewhat in recent weeks with three successive defeats in the Premiership.

"We've dipped our levels and maybe it's time for one or two of the boys to get refreshed and rested and give some of the other boys a chance to impress," revealed McLaughlin.

"We've got a big squad so maybe it's time to rotate. We'll not disrespect the competition or Rathfriland - we'll pick a strong team but maybe make a few changes."

Elsewhere on Saturday, Ballyclare Comrades host Larne in an East Antrim derby, Dungannon Swifts are at home to Newry City AFC and Knockbreda play Ballinamallard United.