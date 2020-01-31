Hartlepool United fined over racist abuse during Dover Athletic match

The incident happened during a match at Hartlepool United's Victoria Park stadium

Hartlepool United have been fined by the Football Association following racist abuse during their game against Dover Athletic last September.

The club have been fined £7,500, including £5,000 suspended for 18 months after being found guilty of failing to ensure their fans refrained from using racially-abusive language.

Both sides almost walked off the pitch during the National League fixture.

Hartlepool have banned two individuals from attending any of their matches.

"The abuse was specific and racist in nature, and has no place in football or society," Hartlepool said in a statement.

They are 11th in the National League, level on points with 12th-placed Dover.

The statement continued: "During what was a very difficult process, we have maintained that two people were guilty of racist abuse.

"The FA found that there were definitely two but found us guilty on the basis that 'on the balance of probability there was possibly a third'.

"We have maintained throughout that one is too many.

"All our action subsequently - and that of our fans - has demonstrated the true attitude of Hartlepool towards racism, one of unanimous condemnation.

"In the words of the panel at the hearing, our response was 'exemplary'. With the benefit of hindsight we would, of course, have taken some of the measures we have since introduced.

"Since the conclusion of the case we have recently written to two individuals issuing bans from Victoria Park."

Hartlepool were beaten 2-0 by Dover after having two players and then-manager Craig Hignett sent off.