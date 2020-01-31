Bobby Grant: Accrington Stanley sign Wrexham forward on loan

Bobby Grant has scored eight goals in 31 appearances for Wrexham this season

Accrington Stanley have re-signed forward Bobby Grant on loan from Wrexham until the end of the season.

Grant became Stanley's second youngest player to appear in the English Football League in April 2007 - at 16 years and 309 days.

The 29-year-old moved to Championship side Scunthorpe in June 2010 and later had spells with Rochdale, Blackpool, Fleetwood and Shrewsbury.

He joined National League club Wrexham in 2018, initially on loan.

"We know what Bobby is all about, we know what we are getting with him and we know he will work his socks off for us to help us win games and keep us in League One," Accrington manager John Coleman told the club website.

