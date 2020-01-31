Paul Mullin: Cambridge United sign Tranmere Rovers striker on loan

Paul Mullin scored late goals in both games of Tranmere's victorious FA Cup third-round passage against Premier League side Watford
Paul Mullin scored twice against Premier League side Watford as Tranmere knocked them out of the FA Cup after a replay

Cambridge United have signed Tranmere Rovers striker Paul Mullin on loan until the end of the 2019-20 season.

Managerless Cambridge, who parted company with boss Colin Calderwood on Wednesday, are 18th in League Two.

Liverpudlian Mullin, 25, began his career at youth team level with both Liverpool and Everton.

He then joined Huddersfield Town before spending three years at Morecambe - and a season at Swindon - before joining Tranmere in June 2018.

He has since scored 12 times in 56 games for Rovers.

Mullin is not eligible to make his U's debut until their League Two trip to Newport County on 8 February.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you