Anthony Georgiou: Bolton Wanderers sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder on loan

London-born Anthony Georgiou qualifies for Cyprus through family connections

Bolton Wanderers have signed Tottenham midfielder Anthony Georgiou on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old, who is a Cyprus international, spent the first half of this season on loan at Ipswich Town.

Georgiou played 13 times for the Tractor Boys this season, making 10 substitute appearances in League One and starting three cup matches.

He has made one substitute appearance for Spurs in a Champions League group game against APOEL Nicosia in 2017.

