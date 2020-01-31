Lee Novak: Bradford City sign Scunthorpe United striker for undisclosed fee

Lee Novak scored 26 goals in 105 appearances for Scunthorpe after joining them in August 2017

Bradford City have signed Scunthorpe United striker Lee Novak.

The experienced 32-year-old has moved for an undisclosed fee and agreed a deal until the summer of 2021.

The ex-Charlton, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City forward has scored 98 goals in almost 11 years across all three English Football League tiers.

"Bradford are obviously further up in the league than Scunthorpe and I want to progress and test myself at a higher level," Novak told the City website.

"I have heard a lot of great things about Bradford City and cannot wait to get out there and represent the club."

