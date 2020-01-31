Tom Nichols: Cheltenham Town sign Bristol Rovers striker on loan
Cheltenham Town have signed Bristol Rovers striker Tom Nichols on loan until the end of the season.
The 26-year-old former Peterborough United and Exeter City forward has scored nine goals in 117 appearances over two-and-a-half seasons at Rovers
He has been at the Memorial Stadium since a £350,000 move from Posh in the summer of 2017.
"I'm under no illusions that I'm going to play every week - I've got to work hard and take my chance," Nichols said.
"We've got a great chance of getting promoted this season, we've got a few games in hand, and that'll get us right in the mix. It's good to join a club on the up," he added to the club website.
