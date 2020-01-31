Vito Mannone: Reading keeper joins Danish Superliga side Esbjerg on loan

Vito Mannone joined Arsenal from Italian club Atalanta in 2005 and later moved on to Sunderland

Reading goalkeeper Vito Mannone has joined Danish Superliga side Esbjerg fB on loan for the rest of the season.

He has made 47 appearances for the Royals since joining them for £2m in 2017, but none since a 2-1 home loss by Sheffield Wednesday in September 2018.

And the 31-year-old spent seven months of last year on loan at Major League Soccer side Minnesota United.

Mannone could make his Esbjerg debut against FC Copenhagen when the Danish season resumes on 14 February.