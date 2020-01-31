James Chester: Stoke City sign Aston Villa and Wales defender on loan

James Chester's Wales team-mates Joe Allen, Sam Vokes and Adam Davies - and the Republic of Ireland's James McClean (right) - also play for Stoke

Stoke City have signed Wales defender James Chester on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old centre-back helped Villa win promotion to the Premier League last term but is yet to make a league appearance in this campaign.

"James has great experience at club and international level and will no doubt be a valuable addition," Stoke boss Michael O'Neill told the club website.

Former Manchester United trainee Chester has been at Villa since 2016.

He has also played for clubs including Hull City and West Bromwich Albion, before he joined Villa for a reported £9m from the Baggies.

Chester made 119 league appearances - all of which were starts - for the Villa Park outfit.

