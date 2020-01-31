Cian Harries: Bristol Rovers sign Swansea City defender

Cian Harries
Cian Harries has also previously played for Coventry City and Cheltenham Town

League One club Bristol Rovers have signed Swansea City defender Cian Harries on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 22-year-old centre-back spent the first half of the season on loan with Dutch Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard, where he made eight league appearances.

Swansea say the deal includes a sell-on clause, with Harries having been at the Welsh club since 2017.

"We feel Cian has the potential to really develop and to be a great asset for us," Rovers boss Ben Garner said.

"He is a left-footed centre-back with great ability to build the play and strong defensive attributes."

