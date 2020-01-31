Andre Gomes: midfielder could return in February after serious ankle injury

Gomes returned to training in January less than three months after his injury

Andre Gomes could be fit for Everton's trip to Arsenal on 23 February - three months after suffering a serious ankle injury - says manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The 26-year-old Portuguese midfielder suffered a fracture dislocation against Tottenham in November and it was feared he could be out for a long period.

But Ancelotti, who took charge in December, said Gomes has made an "amazing recovery" and is "almost fit".

"We have the possibility to prepare him for Arsenal," he said.

"He had a bad injury but all the work the staff did was fantastic, I was surprised because he started training with the squad quickly. It's like having a new player.

"I don't want to say more. We have a break after the Crystal Palace game. I already spoke with the player, he agreed and the medical staff agreed, to have a plan to put him on the pitch against Arsenal."

However, there was bad news for midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who Ancelotti said could need surgery for a second time this season after suffering a thigh injury.

The Ivorian, 24, has only played twice since a summer move for £25m from Mainz. He previously had surgery in France in October.

"Gbamin has a problem so he had a check with an English doctor," Ancelotti said. "It may be in the next few days he has a new surgery to try and recover him before the end of the season.

"We hope to see him before the end of the season."

The Italian boss said there were no new signings planned on deadline day and also clarified there had been no "official offer" for forward Richarlison.

It was reported that Everton had rejected an £85m bid for the Brazilian, with Ancelotti joking that the news "surprised" him.

"There was a rumour but we didn't receive an official offer. The player is happy here, he signed a new contract just one month ago. He is a really important part of our squad."

Ancelotti added: "We are not anxious to find a new player, we have a big squad. If there was an opportunity, we would consider it, but I think the market did not show us a good opportunity."

In terms of outgoings, it is understood there has been interest in striker Oumar Niasse and defender Cuco Martina, but Ancelotti said: "We didn't receive until now official offers for Niasse.

"If there are offers for him, we will consider them, and it's the same for Cuco."