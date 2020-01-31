Andrew Fisher: MK Dons sign Blackburn Rovers keeper on loan

Andrew Fisher kept one clean sheet in his three outings for Northampton Town

League One side MK Dons have signed Blackburn goalkeeper Andrew Fisher on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old had a loan stint at Northampton Town earlier in the campaign, featuring three times for the Cobblers in the EFL Trophy.

Fisher, who has made three senior appearances for Rovers, becomes MK Dons' fourth signing of the January transfer window.

He has previously spent time on loan at non-league FC United of Manchester.

