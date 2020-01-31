John Herron: Larne sign 25-year-old Glentoran midfieler

Herron joined Glentoran before the 2018-19 season

Irish Premiership side Larne have secured the signing of Glentoran midfielder John Herron.

Former Scotland Under-21 international Herron joined the Glens in August 2018 after spells with Blackpool, Celtic and Cowdenbeath.

He has made 19 league appearances for the Oval side this season.

"John is a player we have been tracking for a while now," Larne boss Tiernan Lynch told the club website.

"We talk a lot about culture and bringing the right person to the club and John fits the bill. He's a lad who wants to get on the ball and play and he's been hugely impressed with how we play."

In their first season back in the top flight, Larne look set for a top six finish and recently defeated both Glentoran and Linfield at Inver Park.

In Herron they have a player who has featured regularly for the table-topping Glens, and he becomes the second midfielder to join Larne in January following the arrival of Andrew Mitchell, after the 27-year-old midfielder joined from Linfield.