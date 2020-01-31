Atletico Madrid re-sign winger Yannick Carrasco from Dalian Yifang on loan

Yannick Carrasco (right) celebrates scoring in the 2016 Champions League final against Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid have re-signed Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco two years after he left for Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang.

Carrasco, 26, returns on loan until the end of the season to Atletico, where he scored 23 goals in 124 games.

He was at the club between 2015-2018 and scored in the 2016 Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Atletico are fifth in La Liga, 10 points behind leaders Real, who they are away to on Saturday (15:00 GMT).

Diego Simeone's side have managed just 22 goals in 21 games in Spain's top-flight this season.

Atletico host Premier League leaders Liverpool in the last 16 of the Champions League on 18 February, the second leg is at Anfield on 11 March.