Ruaidhri Donnelly: Glentoran sign striker from Irish Premiership rivals Cliftonville

Donnelly joins the Glens on a three-and-a-half year deal

Glentoran have signed striker Ruaidhri Donnelly from Belfast rivals Cliftonville on a three-and-a-half-year-deal.

The clubs agreed an undisclosed fee on the final day of the transfer window.

The Glens have been seeking to bolster their forward line and have already brought in Glenavon's Andrew Mitchell.

The east Belfast club have also had £60,000 bids rejected for strikers Joe Gormley and Adam Lecky.

Donnelly, 27, was the subject of interest from Larne before the Inver Park side ended their pursuit.

The striker re-joined Cliftonville at the beginning of the 2017-18 campaign, and has scored six league goals in the current season.

Donnelly rejoined Cliftonville in 2017 after spells with Swansea City and Gillingham

Cliftonville sit six points off the league-leading Glens, but they do have a game in hand which could see them narrow the gap in what is shaping up to be one of the most absorbing title-races for years.

Glentoran have been extremely active in the January window with defenders Caolan Marron and Keith Cowan arriving at the Oval along with midfielders Seanan Clucas and Ciaran O'Connor.

Had they been accepted, the audacious bids for Gormley and Lecky would have broken the league's transfer record of £55,000, paid by Linfield for Glenn Ferguson in 1998.