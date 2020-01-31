Marcus Dewhurst: Sheffield United keeper joins Carlisle United on loan

Marcus Dewhurst in action for Sheffield United
Marcus Dewhurst has represented England at Under-18 level

Carlisle United have signed Sheffield United goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst on loan until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for the Blades, and has had previous loan spells with Gainsborough Trinity and Guiseley.

"We thought it was important to bring in a goalkeeper to cover us for any potential injuries," head coach Chris Beech told the Carlisle website.

"We're also bringing in a goalkeeper who is very ambitious."

