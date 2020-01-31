Ethan Erhahon: Barnsley sign St Mirren defender on loan

Ethan Erhahon has represented Scotland at Under-18 level

Championship side Barnsley have signed St Mirren defender Ethan Erhahon on loan until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old has made four first-team appearances this season, but has not featured since facing Albion Rovers in the Scottish League Cup last July.

Erhahon came through St Mirren's academy and has made 22 appearances for the Buddies in the Scottish Premiership.

He will initially join Barnsley's Under-23 squad.

