Teddy Howe: Blackpool sign Reading right-back on two-and-a-half year deal

Teddy Howe has an option to extend his contract by a further 12 months

Blackpool have signed Reading right-back Teddy Howe on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Neither club has disclosed whether a fee was paid for the 21-year-old, who featured in both games between the sides in the FA Cup this month.

Howe made six Reading appearances, including one in the Championship.

"He's full of enthusiasm, energy and drive and we're looking forward to working with him," Blackpool manager Simon Grayson told the club website.

"He's another player who offers different qualities to what we have here already."

