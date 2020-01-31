Luke Steele: Millwall re-sign Nottingham Forest goalkeeper on loan

Luke Steele played in Millwall's Carabao Cup win over West Brom and the defeat by Oxford United in August

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Luke Steele has rejoined Millwall on loan for the second half of the season.

The 35-year-old has been providing cover for first-choice goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski since Frank Fielding badly injured his arm in August.

The former Bristol City, Panathinaikos, Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion keeper has played twice in the Carabao Cup for the Lions this season.

Steele's most recent league appearance came on the final day of last season.

