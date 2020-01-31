Emmanuel Adebowale: Crawley Town sign Eastbourne Borough defender

Crawley Town have now brought in two players in the January transfer window

Crawley Town have signed defender Emmanuel Adebowale from National League South side Eastbourne Borough.

The 22-year-old has moved for an undisclosed fee after agreeing a two-and-a-half year deal.

He began his career at West Ham and was also on the books of Sheffield United as a youngster before spells in non-league football.

"I'm buzzing to have signed the deal and just can't wait to get going," Adebowale told the club website.

"I know Lee (Bradbury, Crawley's assistant manager) from my time at Eastbourne and he, along with the gaffer and the chance to play league football, was a huge factor in me signing on."

