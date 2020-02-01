Barcelona loan Senegal's Moussa Wague to Nice

Senegal's Moussa Wague began his European career in Belgium at KAS Eupen

Senegal's Moussa Wague has joined French Ligue 1 side Nice until the end of the season from Spanish champions Barcelona.

Nice have confirmed they will have an option to buy the 21-year-old defender at the end of the loan period.

Wague has made just three appearances for Barcelona this season, with two of those in the European Champions League.

The right-back has played for Senegal's senior national team on 14 occasions.

He was part of the Teranga Lions' squad that reached the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.