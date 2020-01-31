Ryan Bennett: Wolves defender to join Leicester for rest of season

Ryan Bennett joined Wolves in May 2017 after being released by Norwich City

Wolves defender Ryan Bennett is set to join Leicester on loan for the rest of the season.

Leicester have been looking for central defensive cover for Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu.

The 29-year-old Bennett has been struggling for game time, making 19 appearances this season.

It is understood the deal contains an option to buy, or an obligation should Bennett make a certain number of appearances for the Foxes.

The deal will enable Leicester's Croatian centre-back Filip Benkovic to take up a loan move, possibly to Bristol City.

Bennett has made 74 appearances for Wolves in all competitions since joining the side in 2017.

He previously played for Norwich City and Peterborough.