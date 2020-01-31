Dan Kemp: Stevenage sign West Ham midfielder on loan

Dan Kemp has scored two goals in three appearances in the EFL Trophy this season

League Two Stevenage have signed midfielder Dan Kemp on loan from West Ham United until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old netted two goals for the Premier League side's under-21 team against Cheltenham Town in the EFL Trophy last October.

And Kemp was also an unused substitute for the Hammers' FA Cup fourth round loss to West Bromwich Albion.

He is available to make his football League debut for Stevenage on Saturday, when Boro host Leyton Orient.

