Luke Matheson to join Wolves from Rochdale

Scoring at Old Trafford was 'pure emotion' - Rochdale teenager Matheson

Teenage defender Luke Matheson is to join Wolves in a deal worth £1m, but will remain on loan at Rochdale until the end of the season.

The 17-year-old, who scored against Manchester United in the EFL Cup in September, is having a medical.

Matheson has made 15 starts for the League One club, scoring his first league goal against Bolton in January.

At 15 years and 336 days, the full-back became Rochdale's youngest-ever first-team player.

Matheson, who has been at Rochdale since the age of eight, signed his first professional contract in October, just weeks after turning 17.