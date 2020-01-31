Hearts close to signing Schalke's Marcel Langer and Barnsley's Mamadou Thiam

Marcel Langer has yet to play for Schalke's first team

Schalke 04 midfielder Marcel Langer is in Edinburgh for a medical ahead of a move to Hearts, who are also hoping to sign Barnsley forward Mamadou Thiam.

Talks are also continuing with Celtic over a possible return to Tynecastle for Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

The 22-year-old Langer worked under Hearts manager Daniel Stendel.

But the German has been playing with Schalke's second string since his switch to the top-flight club in summer 2018 and will now move permanently.

Frenchman Thiam also worked under Stendel at Barnsley having signed from Dijon in his homeland in 2017, but the 24-year-old made the last of his nine appearances for the Championship side this season in September.

The deal for Gordon is complicated by the fact that Celtic are unwilling to allow the 37-year-old to leave unless they find a suitable replacement.

Meanwhile, 34-year-old former Scotland centre-half Christophe Berra, who was stripped of the captaincy and told to find a new club after Stendel's arrival, is close to joining Dundee on loan despite interest from clubs abroad.

