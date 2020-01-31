Sam McCallum: Norwich sign Coventry left-back and loan back to Sky Blues

Sam McCallum made his league debut in December 2018

Norwich City have signed defender Sam McCallum from Coventry City for an undisclosed fee - but the left-back will spend the rest of the season on loan with the League One Sky Blues.

The 19-year-old has signed a deal until 2024 with the Canaries.

McCallum spent time at Jamie Vardy's V9 Academy and has scored three goals in 27 matches for Coventry this season.

"The last 24 hours have been hectic to say the least but quite overwhelming as well," he said.

"I'm quite an athletic player. I play left-back but I can play wing-back as well, so I like to get up and down the wings."

Coventry say they "reluctantly" accepted a "substantial bid" for McCallum, who joined the club from non-league side Herne Bay in August 2018.

Sky Blues boss Mark Robins added: "To us, it was unfortunately a case of 'when' not 'if' Sam would leave, such was the level and nature of the interest."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.