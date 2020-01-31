Sheffield United: Dutch striker Richairo Zivkovic joins on loan

Richairo Zivkovic has been at Chinese second-tier side Changchun Yatai since February 2019

Sheffield United have signed Richairo Zivkovic on a six-month loan deal from Chinese club Changchun Yatai.

Dutch forward Zivkovic, 23, started his career at Ajax and is the fourth player to join the Blades in January.

Club record signing Sander Berge arrived at Bramall Lane on Thursday, with Jack Rodwell and Jack Robinson joining earlier in the month.

"He will give us genuine pace at the top of the pitch," said United manager Chris Wilder.

Zivkovic, who could join the Blades permanently in the summer, reached double figures for goals while in China, with Wilder adding: "People will recognise we do sometimes go left field with our signings, but we've worked very hard on this one, because we have had to.

"We know enough about him, we've kept tabs on Richairo for a while and tracked his progress.

"He is a Dutch international at ages under the senior level. He'll be unpredictable to other teams, but we know what we're getting and he wants to make the most of the opportunity.

"We're learning all the time this season, but pace in the Premier League is key and Richairo is someone we think can kick us on."

Meanwhile, Ravel Morrison may be leaving the club to join Championship strugglers Middlesbrough on a short-term deal.

Former Manchester United youngster Morrison, has made four appearances for the Blades this term, after signing for them in July.

