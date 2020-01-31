Lewis Gibson: Fleetwood sign Everton defender on loan

Lewis Gibson
Lewis Gibson was part of the England squad that won the Under-17 World Cup in 2017

Fleetwood Town have signed defender Lewis Gibson on loan from Everton until the end of the season.

Gibson, 19, is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Premier League club after joining from Newcastle in 2017.

He has represented England at Under-17, 18 and 20 level.

"Lewis is a player that we have been tracking for a while and we are really pleased to see him join us until the end of the season," Fleetwood boss Joey Barton told the club website.

"He's left-footed, big, strong and will be a superb addition to our squad. We anticipate that he will make a real impact in our team from now until the end of the season."

