Owain Fon Williams: Hamilton exit for Dunfermline a 'surprise' to Wales goalkeeper

Owain Fon Williams made 21 appearances for Hamilton

Wales keeper Owain Fon Williams admits his switch from being Hamilton Accies first choice to joining Dunfermine Athletic on loan has been "a surprise".

The 32-year-old drops from the Scottish Premiership relegation strugglers to Championship play-off hopefuls after Luke Southwood returned from Reading.

It comes days after head coach Brian Rice said he wanted Fon Williams to compete with the 22-year-old loanee.

"Coming in at this time in the season can be a bit of a whirlwind," he said.

"It was a surprise in some regards. I have played the majority of the games for Hamilton this season. I had a decision to make. I am lucky that Brian Rice gave me this opportunity to come here."

Southwood had dislodged Fon Williams as Accies' first choice in November before heading back to Reading to be assessed by new manager Mark Bowen earlier this month.

The Welshman had joined Accies in the summer after a loan spell with Indy Eleven in the North American Soccer League from Inverness Caledonian Thistle and has not given up on adding to his single cap for his country.

"It is a mad thing really, but 32 as a goalkeeper is not that old," he told Dunfermline's website. "I have plenty more to learn.

"The main thing for me is to finish the season strong here. Collectively as a group hopefully we can push on and get into the play-offs."

Fon Williams was encouraged to join the Pars by former Caley Thistle team-mate Danny Devine and could made his debut behind the centre-half on Saturday away to Queen of the South.

Dunfermline manager Stevie Crawford added: "When we found out that there was an opportunity to bring him in, we felt that it was right for us to try and climb this league.

"Obviously a difficult situation for Cammy Gill and Ryan Scully with another experienced keeper coming in. I am sure with the way they two are that they will get their heads down, get on with it and compete for that number one jersey."