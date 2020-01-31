Aiden McGeady: Charlton sign Republic of Ireland winger from Sunderland

Aiden McGeady scored in his last Sunderland appearance against Burton Albion in November

Charlton Athletic have signed Republic of Ireland international Aiden McGeady from League One club Sunderland on loan for the rest of the season.

The 33-year-old winger had been told he could leave Sunderland this month, despite being their player of the year last season.

McGeady played 21 games for the Black Cats this term, scoring six goals.

"He brings goals, he brings assists, he can make something out of nothing," said Charlton boss Lee Bowyer.

"He's got experience, he's played in Europe and for his country. We're bringing in a very good, experienced player.

"Coming into the back end of the season experience can be important."

McGeady, who has 95 international caps, began his career with Celtic and then had a spell in Russian football with Spartak Moscow before joining Everton.

He moved on to Sunderland in the summer of 2017 following loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday and Preston.

