Lee Hodson: Gillingham full-back returns to St Mirren on loan

Lee Hodson last played for Gillingham on 1 December

Full-back Lee Hodson has chosen a loan return to St Mirren from Gillingham over two rival Scottish Premiership and English League One options.

The 28-year-old Northern Ireland defender had moved south last summer after spending last season on loan in Paisley from Rangers.

But he made the last of his 12 Gillingham appearances in a 3-0 win over Doncaster Rovers in December.

"I really enjoyed my time here last season," he told St Mirren's website.

"There's a great fanbase and I know the lads here, so it was an easy decision to come back.

"I had a good chat with the manager and I can only speak very highly of him after the conversations I've had with him. I'm really looking forward to working under him."

Hodson, capped 24 times for his country, started his career with Watford and first moved to Scotland to join Kilmarnock on loan from MK Dons in 2016 before making only 27 appearances in three years at Ibrox.

Gillingham manager Steve Evans told his club website: "Lee is a top-class lad and, as important, a very good player.

"However, Barry Fuller has been very good and we have several players who can play in that position if needed.

"In fairness, Lee wants to play football and I presented him with three SPL options and two in League One and out of those he has chosen St Mirren."