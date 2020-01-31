Manchester United sign keeper Nathan Bishop from Southend Utd

Nathan Bishop has made 39 appearances in all for the Roots Hall club

Manchester United have signed Southend United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old, who has made 17 appearances for the League One club this season, has signed a two-and-a-half year deal.

Bishop, who is an England Under-20 International, is expected to join up with United's development squad.

"I've loved every second at Southend. It was an honour to play for the club," he said.

"I want to thank everyone who I met from managers, coaching staff, the guys in the kitchen and everyone, especially the fans for accepting me and helping me throughout my time at the club."

