Manchester United sign keeper Nathan Bishop from Southend Utd

Nathan Bishop
Nathan Bishop has made 39 appearances in all for the Roots Hall club

Manchester United have signed Southend United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old, who has made 17 appearances for the League One club this season, has signed a two-and-a-half year deal.

Bishop, who is an England Under-20 International, is expected to join up with United's development squad.

"I've loved every second at Southend. It was an honour to play for the club," he said.

"I want to thank everyone who I met from managers, coaching staff, the guys in the kitchen and everyone, especially the fans for accepting me and helping me throughout my time at the club."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you