Celtic: Leigh Griffiths apologises to Kilmarnock fan

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has apologised to a Kilmarnock supporter he targeted with scrunched-up tape.

Footage showed the forward throw the tape removed from his socks at a fan in the 3-1 win at Rugby Park last week.

The incident sparked a row involving a home fan and some of Griffiths' colleagues on the bench with stewards becoming involved.

"I was getting a bit of abuse and I shouldn't have thrown the tape. It was stupid of me," said Griffiths.

"But it's water under the bridge now. I am trying to keep my head up and look forward.

"Any player that gets stick, it is hard to block it out. It was so close to the bench, the tape was in my hand, and it was just a quick reaction.

"But I want to apologise to the guy. It wasn't nice and I wouldn't like it done to me. I want to apologise and draw a line under it."