Nahki Wells: Bristol City sign Burnley striker in £5m deal

Nahki Wells is the first player to join Bristol City in this transfer window

Burnley striker Nahki Wells has joined Bristol City for a fee believed to be around £5m.

Wells, 29, has spent the past 18 months on loan at City's Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers and never started a game for Sean Dyche's side after £5m move from Huddersfield in 2017.

The Bermuda international has agreed a three-and-a-half year contract at City.

He has scored 15 goals in 29 games for QPR this season, including six goals in his last four appearances.

Wells' move comes as Bristol City captain Josh Brownhill moved the opposite way in a £9m move to Burnley.

"Nahki is a player with so much talent and he is a proven goalscorer at this level," head coach Lee Johnson told the Bristol City website.

"I have spoken before of our ability to create a lot of chances and I think Nahki will help us in terms of that clinical edge which we have needed at times.

"I'm really looking forward to working with him and I think he will be a great fit in our squad, as we set our sights on a strong finish with 18 matches left."

Nahki Wells has scored 65 goals in the Championship

Wells was in the final year of his deal at Burnley, but never settled at Turf Moor after joining from Huddersfield who he helped to Premier League promotion in 2017.

He began his career in Bermuda before moving to England to further his career, starting out at Carlisle United before moving to Bradford City in 2011.

He was part of the Bradford side that made the League Cup final in 2013 and scored in his side's play-off final win over Northampton Town to win promotion to League One that summer before moving to Huddersfield in January 2014.

After a tough first season at Burnley he scored seven goals in a season-long loan at QPR last season before having a better time in front of goal this campaign.

In a post on Instagram, Wells paid tribute to QPR's fans.

"I promised after a mediocre first season that I had something to prove this season and was determined to right those wrongs," he wrote.

"Feels a lot better knowing you got to see the real me and that sits better in my heart."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.