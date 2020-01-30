Transfer rumours: Giroud, Mertens, Cavani, Matic, Rondon, King, Muller

Lazio are interested in signing Chelsea and France striker Olivier Giroud, 33. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea will make a late second bid to sign Napoli and Belgium forward Dries Mertens, 32, after their first approach was rejected. (Telegraph)

Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani, 32, will not leave Paris St-Germain during the current transfer window. (L'Equipe - in French)

Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic, 31, has rejected offers to leave Manchester United and is willing to sign a new contract at Old Trafford. (Telegraph)

Manchester United have been offered Brazilian striker Willian Jose, 28, on loan by Real Sociedad. (Sky Sports)

Former West Brom and Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon is a target for Manchester United. The Venezuela international, 30, plays for Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang. (Times)

Manchester United have failed in their attempts to sign Bournemouth and Norway forward Joshua King, 28. (Telegraph)

Tottenham are willing to allow Kenya midfielder Victor Wanyama to leave the club - but only if their £8m asking price is met. Celtic are interested in the 28-year-old. (Mirror)

Germany forward Thomas Muller could be ready to leave Bayern Munich in the summer. The 30-year-old has spent his entire career with the club but is said to be unhappy about his lack of starts. (Bild - in German)

Arsenal hope to complete the loan signing of Southampton and Portugal right-back Cedric Soares, 28. (Standard)

Spending has exceeded £1.5bn All you need to know about transfer deadline day

Southampton are not willing to allow Denmark midfielder and club captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 24, to leave amid interest from Tottenham. (Star)

West Ham will make a late move to sign Hull City's English winger Jarrod Bowen, with Crystal Palace also keen on the 23-year-old. (Sun)

Crystal Palace want to sign Dalian Yifang and Belgium forward Yannick Carrasco, 26. (Standard)

Middlesbrough are interested in signing Sheffield United midfielder Ravel Morrison, 26. (Sun)

Nottingham Forest will make a loan offer for Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle, 29, with an obligation to buy the Englishman for £15m if they win promotion from the Championship. (Mail)

Wigan and USA left-back Antonee Robinson, 22, is set to join AC Milan. (Sun)

PSV and England Under-18 midfielder Noni Madueke, 17, is of interest to both Arsenal and Wolves. (Mail)

Brighton are willing to pay Boca Juniors 800,000 euros (£674,349) in compensation to cut short 21-year-old Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister's loan deal. (Brighton Argus)

Manchester United fans are preparing to walk out of Saturday's Premier League match against Wolves in protest against the club's owners. (Mail)