Motherwell: James Scott £750,000 bid rejected from Hull City

James Scott has six goals this season for the Lanarkshire side

Motherwell have rejected a bid worth £750,000 from Hull City for teenage forward James Scott.

The 19-year-old has become a regular for the Fir Park club this season, having broken into Stephen Robinson's first team at the end of the last campaign.

The bid was submitted on Thursday but was dismissed by the Scottish Premiership side, who sit third in the table.

Scott is contracted until summer 2022.

Motherwell have already lost on-loan striker Devante Cole this window, while main attacker Christopher Long was injured earlier in the month in a win over Aberdeen.

Scott, who is used on the wing and through the middle as a front three, has six goals in 28 appearances this term.