Motherwell: James Scott £750,000 bid rejected from Hull City

By Scott Mullen

BBC Sport Scotland

James Scott
James Scott has six goals this season for the Lanarkshire side

Motherwell have rejected a bid worth £750,000 from Hull City for teenage forward James Scott.

The 19-year-old has become a regular for the Fir Park club this season, having broken into Stephen Robinson's first team at the end of the last campaign.

The bid was submitted on Thursday but was dismissed by the Scottish Premiership side, who sit third in the table.

Scott is contracted until summer 2022.

Motherwell have already lost on-loan striker Devante Cole this window, while main attacker Christopher Long was injured earlier in the month in a win over Aberdeen.

Scott, who is used on the wing and through the middle as a front three, has six goals in 28 appearances this term.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you