Callum Guy: Carlisle United sign Blackpool midfielder for an undisclosed fee

Callum Guy was part of the Blackpool side that faced Arsenal in the FA Cup this month

Carlisle United have signed Blackpool midfielder Callum Guy for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has agreed an 18-month contract at Brunton Park with an option to extend it beyond the summer of 2021.

The former Derby County youngster moved to the Seasiders a year ago on a permanent deal after spending the first half of last season on loan.

He has played 24 games this season, starting eight league games and making four FA Cup appearances.

"This is a marquee signing for us in my opinion," Carlisle head coach Chris Beech told the club website.

"As a player, he gets about the pitch and he's a fully energised and hard-working footballer. We're getting him at the right age because he's full of ambition and he has a real desire to do well.

"I'm really pleased we've got him because he's part of that strategic recruitment activity we talked about the other day. We've brought him in for a reason, not just because he happens to be available."

