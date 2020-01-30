Gaetan Bong: Nottingham Forest sign Brighton defender for undisclosed fee

Gaetan Bong has won 16 caps for Cameroon and was in his country's squads for the 2010 World Cup and 2019 African Cup of Nations

Brighton defender Gaetan Bong has joined Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee.

The Cameroon defender, 31, has agreed a deal until the summer of 2022 at the City Ground after four-and-a-half years on the south coast.

Bong moved to Brighton from Wigan in July 2015 and was part of the Seagulls side that won promotion to the Premier League the following season.

He also played Champions League football for Olympiakos in 2013.

Bong played 102 times for Brighton, including 51 games in the Premier League.

"I have only worked with Gaetan for six months or so, but I do know all about the part he played in helping the club get to the Premier League and then establish itself at this level," Bright head coach Graham Potter said. "I'm sure his contribution over the last four years will not be forgotten by our supporters."

"This season he has found it hard to play regularly but his professionalism and attitude, both in training and around the squad, has always been first class.

"He now has the opportunity to go and play for a club pushing for promotion to the Premier League and on behalf of everyone here I would like to say thank you and wish him well for the future."

